Local coffee roaster leaves National Avenue, looking for new spot

Nate’s Coffee is leaving National Avenue after a split with La Petite Délicat, where the small-batch coffee roaster has been since last year.
Nate’s is looking for a new location to set up a coffee shop, said owner Nathan Polly. The coffee roaster will be leaving the shop this week.
“With all these other restaurants closing and staples that are leaving … that is not the case for us,” he said. “This is just a difficult business situation.”
The split was over money and came as a surprise, he said.
“We have some leads downtown, and we’ll open a new location later this year to give people a place to go that says ‘Nate’s Coffee,’” he said. “And we’re still in 30-plus outlets around town, we’re the coffee they serve at North Lime Coffee and Donuts, we’re in most Liquor Barns around town and we do a lot with Good Foods Co-op.”
Nate’s will be the featured local roaster in the Good Foods Cafe in May.
Sylviana Herrin, owner of La Petite Delicat, which makes elegant macarons and other baked goods, said the arrangement just didn’t work out.
“We made a decision to end the sublease agreement with Nate’s Coffee. After much consideration, we decided that a sublease arrangement was not in the best interests of my business. We wish Nate’s Coffee all the best in moving forward,” Herrin said in a statement. “We will continue to operate at the same location.”
One other thing that won’t change: She’ll still have coffee.
“We will still offer a full assortment of coffee drinks and have identified another local coffee supplier,” Herrin said.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
