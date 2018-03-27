West Sixth Brewing is celebrating its sixth birthday with events this week including the Local Mash food pairings on Thursday, an open house on Friday and an all-day party on Saturday.
West Sixth Brewing is celebrating its sixth birthday with events this week including the Local Mash food pairings on Thursday, an open house on Friday and an all-day party on Saturday. Photo provided
West Sixth Brewing is celebrating its sixth birthday with events this week including the Local Mash food pairings on Thursday, an open house on Friday and an all-day party on Saturday. Photo provided

Restaurant News & Reviews

Brewery celebrating six years with food pairings from local chefs

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

March 27, 2018 10:45 AM

West Sixth Brewing is celebrating six years in business with a party on Thursday that pairs selected brews with small plates by seven local chefs.

Tickets are $50 per person and are available online at eventbrite.com. The Local Mash food event is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The chefs will be at stations throughout the brewery, so you wander through, get a dish and a six-ounce pour to go with it in a special glass that’s yours to take home.

Participating chefs are Chef Ouita Michel of Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Windy Corner Market, Wallace Station, & Smithtown Seafood; Justin Thompson of Local Feed; Johnny Shipley of County Club; Graham Waller of Winchell's Restaurant and Bar; Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen; Jonathan Lundy of Corto Lima; and Ilias Pappas of Athenian Grill.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Menu includes items such as a Yucatan-style chicken tamal in a banana leaf from Lundy and grilled lamb skewers from Pappas.

Other birthday week events include an open house of the Bread Box complex on Friday and a day-long celebration on Saturday beginning with a coffee stout release at 10 a.m., snake cake bottle release and snakes away (snake cake with Magic Beans coffee) releases at noon and live music beginning at 6 p.m.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Best tortillas in Lexington? You tell us.

View More Video