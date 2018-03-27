Brewery celebrating six years with food pairings from local chefs

West Sixth Brewing is celebrating six years in business with a party on Thursday that pairs selected brews with small plates by seven local chefs.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available online at eventbrite.com. The Local Mash food event is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The chefs will be at stations throughout the brewery, so you wander through, get a dish and a six-ounce pour to go with it in a special glass that’s yours to take home.
Participating chefs are Chef Ouita Michel of Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Windy Corner Market, Wallace Station, & Smithtown Seafood; Justin Thompson of Local Feed; Johnny Shipley of County Club; Graham Waller of Winchell's Restaurant and Bar; Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen; Jonathan Lundy of Corto Lima; and Ilias Pappas of Athenian Grill.
Menu includes items such as a Yucatan-style chicken tamal in a banana leaf from Lundy and grilled lamb skewers from Pappas.
Other birthday week events include an open house of the Bread Box complex on Friday and a day-long celebration on Saturday beginning with a coffee stout release at 10 a.m., snake cake bottle release and snakes away (snake cake with Magic Beans coffee) releases at noon and live music beginning at 6 p.m.
