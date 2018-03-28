These places are cooking Easter meals and more, so you don’t have to

Still pondering where to eat on Easter Sunday or need a special treat for your table? Here are a few options.
▪ Donut Days Bakery, 185 Southland Drive, has hot cross buns, iced Easter cookies, Easter-themed sugar cookies, Easter cake table centerpieces (check out the one that looks like an Easter bonnet!) and butter flake rolls. Call 859-277-9414 to place an order.
▪ Minton’s, 760 North Limestone, will serve a special brunch on Easter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Menu will include Boston-style clam chowder, egg salad croissants, roasted lamb with an orange gremolata, eggs Florentine and more. Reservations recommended, particularly for parties of more than four. Call 859-948-1874.
▪ Lockbox in the 21c Museum Hotel on Main is having an Easter brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The menu includes farm-fresh favorites such as eggs Benedict and spring vegetable quiche, and for those who like to imbibe, the Bunny Mary. Reservations recommended; call 859-899-6860.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Cafe, 450 Southland Drive, will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Easter lunch. The buffet will feature roasted pork loin with apple brandy sauce, roast beef with sauce bordalaise, fried catfish and chicken, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pinto beans, fried cornbread, greens, green beans, glazed carrots, mac n cheese, potato salad, pickled beets, salad bar, bread pudding and more. Call 859-277-0058 for more information.
▪ Proud Mary BBQ, 9079 Old Richmond Road, will have an Easter buffet, egg hunt and “meet and greet” with the bunny from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The buffet will feature ham, fried lamb chops, fried turkey, brisket, ribs, fried catfish, barbecue shrimp, crawfish etouffee, burger sliders, mac and cheese, jambalaya, green beans, potato salad, cole slaw and dessert. It’s $25 for adults; $12.50 for kids 12 and under. Call 859-913-5611 for more information.
▪ Portofino, 249 East Main Street, will have extended Easter hours from noon until 8 p.m., serving the full dinner menu plus springtime specials. For reservations, call 859-253-9300.
▪ Serafini, across the street from the Old Statehouse on West Broadway at Saint Clair in Frankfort, will serve Easter supper from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with full cocktail service. For reservations, call 502-875-5599.
▪ The Goose & Gander, Main Street in Midway, will be serving an extended menu including grilled salmon and country fried steak as well as burgers and pizza from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 859-846-9933 for more information
▪ Grillfish, 265 North Limestone, will be offering their full menu of fish, lobster, steaks and pasta from noon until 7 pm. Reservations recommended; call 859-469-8673.
▪ Bonefish Grill, 2341 Sir Barton Way, will offer signature items such as bang bang shrimp Benedict or crème brûlée French toast, the half-pound wagyu beef burger or filet mignon and lobster eggs Benedict, made-to-order omelets and grilled fish. Brunch will start at 10 a.m. and you can make reservations in advance either by phone or by visiting www.bonefishgrill.com. Call 859-233-3474.
