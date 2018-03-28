The luncheon menu for The Glitz includes the salmon souffle for an entree. It features fresh flaked Atlantic salmon with herbs topped with sliced tomato and Parmesan, baked in a souffle and drizzled with Hollandaise sauce.
The luncheon menu for The Glitz includes the salmon souffle for an entree. It features fresh flaked Atlantic salmon with herbs topped with sliced tomato and Parmesan, baked in a souffle and drizzled with Hollandaise sauce. Photo provided
Restaurant News & Reviews

Nonesuch business opens for season with antiques, new menu items, signature dessert

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

March 28, 2018 03:41 PM

The Glitz at Irish Acres, one of the more unusual venues for a restaurant (it’s an antique shop) is opening for its 30th season on April 4.

Fans of this place routinely drive miles into the country to explore the former elementary school that houses a 32,000-square-foot gallery of antiques, collectibles and pretties before sitting down to a fabulous lunch.

Located in picturesque Nonesuch, the restaurant is awash in whimsy but the menu is serious about seasonal favorites. Open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, The Glitz offers a full-service lunch for $22.95 per person. The menu changes every three weeks so you can follow it The Glitz on Facebook. Many of the dishes are also in The Glitz cookbook, and items such as their poppy seed dressing and spiced apple refresher are available for purchase.

The season will begin with a menu that includes gingered carrot soup and stuffed new potatoes for appetizers, salmon souffle and chicken cordon blueberry for entrees and the signature Nonesuch kiss for dessert.

Call 859-873-6956 for reservations.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

