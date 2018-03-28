OBC Kitchen is adding brunch and lunch in April. The concept from Bluegrass Hospitality Group will serve items such as Wagyu sliders and crab cake Benedict.
Local bourbon bar restaurant adding lunch and brunch in April

By Janet Patton

March 28, 2018

OBC Kitchen, the popular bourbon-casual concept from Bluegrass Hospitality Group, is adding lunch and brunch.

The restaurant on Tates Creek Road will be launching the new times and menu in April. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., Monday through Saturday. Brunch will be served at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The brunch menu features traditional items such as shrimp and grits, chicken and biscuits, and crab cake Benedict, as well as OBC signature items such as the Bacon in a Glass.

Lunch includes a variety of sandwiches and burgers, plus lunch plates such as the maple pork belly taco and short rib mac and cheese.

Reservations recommended but walk ins are welcome. Call 859-977-2600 or go online to obckitchen.com.

