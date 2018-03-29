‘Comeback Cats’ coming to Keeneland to sign Maker’s Mark bottles

Want to catch up with the “Comeback Cats,” the University of Kentucky team coached by Tubby Smith that won the 1998 championship?
Several members are expected to be at Keeneland on April 13 for the signing of the 2018 Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle, including Cameron Mills, Scott Padgett, Wayne Turner, Jeff Sheppard, Mike Bradley, Ryan Hogan, Saul Smith, Allen Edwards and Steve Masiello.
There’s still no word on whether coach Tubby Smith will be there, but he’s been invited.
The signing at Keeneland will require three things:
Never miss a local story.
▪ A bottle. The Tubby Smith bottle will be released on April 6. There will be limited quantities so expect to line up outside your favorite liquor store before it opens. And expect to have company. Sometimes the lines go all the way around the building.
▪ A ticket. The signing is free, but you’ll have to go online to get a ticket just to get in line. Keeneland is requiring online registration and ticketing, so go online at www.keeneland.com. Register now and on April 9 you can reserve a free ticket for the signing.
▪ Patience (and maybe a chair). The e-ticket (which isn’t transferable so you’ll need to bring photo ID, Keeneland says) won’t get you a specific place in line. You’ll still need to join the throng, some of whom wait overnight to be among the first to get those signatures.
But it’s all for a good cause: The series of five UK championship bottles are expected to raise at least $2 million, plus another $2 million in challenge donations from the Kentucky business community. The money goes to the Center for Academic and Tutorial Services which supports Wildcat student athletes in the classroom.
The other Maker’s Mark commemorative bottle have already raised more than $1.5 million, according to UK.
“The academic achievement of our student athletes is at the core of our mission as an athletics department,” said Mitch Barnhart, athletics director. “Since its founding nearly four decades ago, CATS has been essential to that. This partnership is helping make sure that support remains in place for decades to come.”
The first bottle in the series honored Adolph Rupp, the second Joe B. Hall, and the third the 1996 team coached by Rick Pitino, although it didn’t include an image of Pitino. Next year’s bottle will honor the 2012 coached by John Calipari.
“The bottles in this series have been among the most popular we’ve ever produced,” said Rob Samuels, the eighth-generation distiller who now runs the Maker’s Mark distillery. “We’re grateful to our customers for supporting such a great cause and we’re honored to help the work of the CATS program.”
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments