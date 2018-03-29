Ale-8-One minis! The Winchester company that makes the local ginger ale has released a seven-ounce version of the popular drink.
Ale-8-One releases minis, perfect for lunch, cocktail mixers

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

March 29, 2018 03:47 PM

Ever just find yourself dying for an Ale-8-One? But maybe you don’t feel like lugging around a big glass bottle of the cult ginger ale?

Well, here’s your answer: Ale-8-One mini bottles.

The Winchester company has released six-packs of the seven-ounce minis. They are available in Kroger stores in Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, Winchester, Owensboro and Elizabethtown, among others. They sell for $3.99.

“Our new mini bottles are a nostalgic throwback to the original Ale-8-One which was bottled in six and a half ounce bottles from 1926 to 1933, and we are getting great response from our fans today,” said Fielding Rogers, fourth-generation owner of Ale-8-One.

And don’t worry, you can still get the standard 12-ounce bottles as well as cans of Ale-8, which is celebrating 92 years of quenching thirst this year.

Made with real ginger, Ale-8 has less carbonation and fewer calories than most conventional sodas and makes a great cocktail mixer, too.

Ale-8-One also is available online, at all Cracker Barrel, Fresh Market and Harris Teeter stores and throughout the Southeast at Kroger.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

