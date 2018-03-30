Area restaurants supporting teachers with deals, discounted meals

Restaurants around Central Kentucky were ready to show teachers some love on Friday. Many offered discounts or even free meals after the General Assembly voted overnight to change their pensions.
Many districts, including Fayette County, called off school after too many teachers called in sick to hold classes. Bring your school ID to qualify.
Here are some of the businesses showing support:
▪ Shamrock Bar & Grille and The Cellar Bar & Grill
▪ Mellow Mushroom
▪ Distilled
▪ Minton’s
▪ Atomic Ramen
▪ Willie’s
▪ Great Bagel
▪ Alfalfa
▪ Native Bagel (Berea)
▪ Noodle Nirvana (Berea)
▪ Blue Door Smoke House
▪ Ruby Jean’s
▪ Crank & Boom
▪ Lexington Beerworks
▪ A&W
A toast to teachers.— A&W Lexington (@AWLexingtonKY) March 30, 2018
We're offering a FREE regular Root Beer Float to all teachers today! Just show your school ID at the register to claim. Valid at any of our Lexington locations. pic.twitter.com/QhV9OAGj4U
▪ More offers: Lexington Diner (free french toast), Blue Stallion Brewing Company (any beer $4), Bourbon N’ Toulouse (meal and drink for $5), Coles 735 Main (30 percent off), Sorella Gelateria (free scoop or pint), Local Feed in Georgetown (25 percent off meal), J. Renders (25 percent off meal), Josie’s in Lexington and in Georgetown (50 percent off meal), High on Art & Coffee (free 12-ounce coffee), Lockbox at 21c (20 percent off meal; including a kids’ menu), Azur (50 percent off lunch and dinner Friday and dinner on Saturday), Brasabana (50 percent off lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday), Ouita Michel is offering 20 percent off at all of her restaurants today — Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Wallace Station, Windy Corner Market, The Midway Bakery, Smithtown Seafood and Smithtown Seafood in The Barn at the Summit at Fritz Farm, Sidebar Grill (happy hour drink prices all day plus 20 percent off food), and Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites (free fritters at Arcadium on Wednesday night.)
