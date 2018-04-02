Fresh ripe strawberries, always one of the big draws at the Lexington Farmers Market, are likely a few weeks away. But when the market launches its spring season downtown and on Southland Drive this weekend there will fresh greens and maybe even asparagus.
Restaurant News & Reviews

Farmers market opens. Fresh greens, strawberries, asparagus arriving soon.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

April 02, 2018 11:30 AM

The Lexington Farmers Market will kick off the spring and summer seasons from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7 downtown and will return to Southland Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 8.

The market doesn't really close during the winter but this marks the return of spring greens ... can asparagus and strawberries be far behind?

The market will be open at Maxwell and Broadway on Tuesday and Thursday beginning in May and at The Summit at Fritz Farm on Wednesday, also beginning in May.

The market features locally grown and sourced produce, breads, flowers, plants, meats, eggs, cheese, garlic and much more, in a convivial atmosphere featuring food and drink vendors and musicians.

The Saturday market is at the Fifth Third Pavilion next to the newly renovated Old Courthouse on Main Street.

Farmers markets in Nicholasville and Georgetown also are set to kick off as the weather warms up.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

