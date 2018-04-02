Farmers market opens. Fresh greens, strawberries, asparagus arriving soon.

The Lexington Farmers Market will kick off the spring and summer seasons from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 7 downtown and will return to Southland Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 8.
The market doesn't really close during the winter but this marks the return of spring greens ... can asparagus and strawberries be far behind?
The market will be open at Maxwell and Broadway on Tuesday and Thursday beginning in May and at The Summit at Fritz Farm on Wednesday, also beginning in May.
The market features locally grown and sourced produce, breads, flowers, plants, meats, eggs, cheese, garlic and much more, in a convivial atmosphere featuring food and drink vendors and musicians.
The Saturday market is at the Fifth Third Pavilion next to the newly renovated Old Courthouse on Main Street.
Farmers markets in Nicholasville and Georgetown also are set to kick off as the weather warms up.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
