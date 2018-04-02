Half-price kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult meal at the Parkette Drive In during spring break? Get ready to burn rubber.
Here’s a yummy option for spring break fun on the cheap

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

April 02, 2018 03:46 PM

Looking for a fun thing to do during spring break that won’t break the bank?

Parkette Drive In on East New Circle is offering half-price kids meals with the purchase of an adult meal.

The Spring Break Kids Cruise In runs through April 7, and the kid’s meal comes in a cute car-shaped box.

Go retro and enjoy a burger, with tots, fries or onions and a drink and the kid’s meal is half off. Options for kids include hot dog, corn dog, grilled cheese, burger, cheeseburger and chicken strips, with fries or tater tots and a drink.

The Parkette, known by generations of Lexingtonians for its iconic “chicken shrimp fish boxes” sign, has been featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives,” on Rachel Ray’s show and recently filmed an episode of Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise.”

