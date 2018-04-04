Tailgate at Keeneland like a pro: Let someone else do the cooking

One of the joys of a Keeneland race meet is tailgating. You can park in the lot and set up under the trees or head to The Hill and enjoy the jumbotron and betting windows out there, all for free. If you’ve got chairs, cornhole, your Keeneland outfit and mud boots, you’re set. All you need is great food and drinks. Barbecue is a popular option, as is cajun. Or you can go all in for a fully-catered affair.

Here are some places to get tailgate packages for your day at the races:

▪ Willie’s Locally Known on Southland has a package called “The Keenelander” for about $40 that includes enough pulled pork sandwiches, deviled eggs, wings and cole slaw to feed four to six people, and it comes with four free beer coozies. You can also order meats by the pound, box lunches or salads. Call 859-281-1116 or go to Willieslocallyknown.com to order.

Willie’s Locally Known offers tailgating options including The Keenelander, which feeds four-to-six people and includes free beer coozies. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

▪ Blue Door Smoke House on Walton does bulk orders for any event, including tailgate parties. Buy the meat by the pound and sides in bulk. Call 859-252-4227 or go to Bluedoorsmokehouse.com to order.

▪ J. Render’s in Beaumont has a whole “Que to You” menu that can be ordered and picked up or delivered for a fee. It ranges from the “Slim Pickens” for six to eight people to the “Big Hoss” that feeds up to 28. You can get additional sides and sauces, too. Call 24 hours in advance at 859-533-9777 or go to Jrendersbbq.com to order.

Sutton’s can do pans of lasagna, meatballs and antipasto and more, including platters of sandwiches. Photo provided

▪ Sutton’s, which specializes in Italian food, does pans of lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, antipasto salad and sandwiches that serve six to eight people. And they will deliver if you order $150 or more. Call 859-268-2068 or go to Suttonsrestaurant.com to order.

Wine+Market does elegant cheese and charcuterie plates, and wine too, for Keeneland race fans to take with them. Photo provided

▪ Wine + Market on Jefferson Street can take you in a different direction with wine and cheese and charcuterie platters. They also do sandwich platters, too. Call 859-225-0755 or go to Wineandmarket.com to order.

▪ Dupree Catering, which is owned by the same folks who have Azur and Brasabana, has tailgate options from hot lunches to hors d’oeuvres. You can order online at dupreecatering.com or call 859-231-0464.

▪ Selma’s Catering and Events on Henry Clay Boulevard can do grab-and-go but orders are preferred. Most customers keep it casual, with sandwich trays and potato salad or homemade potato chips, dips and finger sandwiches, said owner Selma Owens. Call 859-971-2763 to order; or go to selmascatering.com.

Save-A-Lot on Southland is known for having some of the best fried chicken in Lexington and it’s very popular with tailgaters. You can get a box of chicken and sides to go. Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com

▪ Save-A-Lot on Southland Drive has quite the reputation for its fried chicken. And it makes a great tailgating option. Get a pan of chicken and quarts of sides and your tailgate will go over gangbusters. Call 859-276-1467 ahead of time to order.

▪ Bourbon ’n’ Toulouse on Euclid can give you a cajun buffet. Order in advance then they will load your car with enough jambalaya, etouffee and more to feed five or 500. They sell by the quart and the gallon, along with loaves of buttered garlic bread. They can also do a crawfish or shrimp boil for your group at Keeneland. Call 859-335-0300 to order or go online to Ilovecajun.com/cajun.

▪ Midway School Bakery can help if you need something sweet for dessert. And to celebrate the opening weekend of the Keeneland spring meet, the bakery is hosting a Cupcake Blowout Friday through Sunday, featuring special flavors at $2.50 each. Go online to Themidwaybakery.com or call 859-846-4336 to order.