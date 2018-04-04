Your new favorite thing to eat at Keeneland and where to find it

Yes, we all go to Keeneland for the horses and the races but there’s also the food and the drinks.
This year Keeneland has a few new things to try, along with some old favorites.
▪ Brown butter kettle corn. Like kettle corn? How about kettle corn with brown butter drizzled on it. And even better: Kettle corn with brown butter and caramel on ice cream. Find the brown butter kettle corn trackside in the grandstand across from the finish line. Find the sundaes in the ice cream and popcorn stand on the second and third floors of the grandstand.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Keeneland doughnuts. You’ll have to get there early for this one; from 6 to 10 a.m. every morning, while the horses train on the track, you can hang out at Clockers Corner with the trainers, snag a cup of coffee and one of Keeneland’s doughnuts.
▪ Check out the Keeneland Nachos, made with brisket, beer cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, Carolina barbecue sauce and jalapenos. You can find Blue Moon BBQ in the first floor grandstand.
▪ Yuengling. The cult favorite beer is now being distributed in Kentucky and Keeneland has it. You can find Yuengling Black and Tan and Yuengling Lager in the first floor of the grandstand along with lots of other craft beers, beer portables one and three on the first floor and the 16th Pole Bar on the second floor.
▪ Keeneland Breeze. Made with Maker’s Mark Bourbon, orange liqueur and ginger ale, this is one of the most popular cocktails the track serves. It’s available at most bars around the track. Other signature drinks include the Spring Spritzer, made with chardonnay and mandarin orange syrup and Sprite, and Tito’s Trifecta, a blend of Tito’s vodka, blueberry puree, house sour and club soda.
▪ Bread pudding. Everybody loves this one. Especially with the Maker’s Mark bourbon sauce. The only place to get it outside of the ticketed dining rooms: Fresh Express on the second floor in the grandstand. It goes fast and once it’s gone, it’s gone for the day. More favorites: the corned beef and Reuben sandwiches. The Paddock Carvery on the first floor is where to get these.
▪ Burgoo. Quintessential Keeneland. Get a cup at Draft & Dog, Blue Moon BBQ or the Winner’s Circle Stand on the first floor grandstand; Fresh Express or Keeneland Grill on the second floor; and Draft & Dog on the third.
If you go
Keeneland spring meet
When: April 6-27
Times: Gates open at 11 a.m. and first post is at 1:05 p.m. Weds.-Sun. No racing Mon., Tues.
Where: 4201 Versailles Road
Admission: $5 general admission, children 12 and under free. $10 reserved grandstand Weds.-Fri. and Sun, $20 Sat.
Call: 859-254-3412
Online: Keeneland.com
Comments