More Videos

Best tortillas in Lexington? You tell us. 70

Best tortillas in Lexington? You tell us.

Pause
Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 64

Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm

Want free pizza? Here's how. 41

Want free pizza? Here's how.

How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing? 162

How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing?

Spend Labor Day weekend sipping Girl Scout cookie beers 121

Spend Labor Day weekend sipping Girl Scout cookie beers

WKYT's Chris Bailey reports on the Char Crossed Lovers burger 122

WKYT's Chris Bailey reports on the Char Crossed Lovers burger

Coach Matthew Mitchell tries a 'tricked up' BLT burger from Drake's 122

Coach Matthew Mitchell tries a 'tricked up' BLT burger from Drake's

Sampling Burger Week at Stella's with David O'Neill and Chuck Creacy 200

Sampling Burger Week at Stella's with David O'Neill and Chuck Creacy

Burger Week 2017: How's the Jamal Smashburg at Campus Pub? Find out here 114

Burger Week 2017: How's the Jamal Smashburg at Campus Pub? Find out here

Kicking off the 4th of July holiday with pie and ice cream 55

Kicking off the 4th of July holiday with pie and ice cream

Tailgate 101: the essentials for a good time at Keeneland

Here is a quick checklist if you're planning to party on the grounds during the Keeneland Spring Meet.
Chris Ware cware@herald-leader.com