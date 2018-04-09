Chef shares 500+ bourbon bottle collection with Garden & Gun and customers

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 29 Tailgate 101: the essentials for a good time at Keeneland Pause 70 Best tortillas in Lexington? You tell us. 64 Prime Rib one of many beef offerings of J. Alexander's at Summit at Fritz Farm 41 Want free pizza? Here's how. 162 How does an apple get from the orchard to your glass of cider at Pivot Brewing? 121 Spend Labor Day weekend sipping Girl Scout cookie beers 122 WKYT's Chris Bailey reports on the Char Crossed Lovers burger 122 Coach Matthew Mitchell tries a 'tricked up' BLT burger from Drake's 200 Sampling Burger Week at Stella's with David O'Neill and Chuck Creacy 114 Burger Week 2017: How's the Jamal Smashburg at Campus Pub? Find out here Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In this episode of Unboxing the Bourbon, Sally Scherer, Josh Moore and Janet Patton test out a new Brown-Forman bourbon called the King of Kentucky. It will be released in June and will be a hard find. (Music: www.bensound.com) Caitlyn Stroh cstroh@herald-leader.com

