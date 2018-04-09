More Videos

Restaurant News & Reviews

Chef shares 500+ bourbon bottle collection with Garden & Gun and customers

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

April 09, 2018 11:15 AM

Sara Bradley, the chef at Paducah’s Freight House, is getting some love from Garden & Gun magazine.

The magazine profiled her and her bourbon stash in the April/May edition. Bradley has more than 500 bottles of new and rare bourbons that she has collected and she regularly samples them with Freight House restaurant goers.

Her philosophy of bourbon? “If you have it,” she told the magazine, “why not drink it?”

Bradley, who attended the University of Kentucky and culinary school in Charlotte, N.C., worked in kitchens in New York and Chicago before coming back to her native Paducah in 2015 and renovating an old vegetable depot on the Ohio River.

Freight House opened as the city’s first modern farm-to-table restaurant and has been thriving ever since.

Her father helped her put together a bourbon collection from local liquor stores, she said, and friends have brought her more. She has some older stuff but focuses on collecting current top-shelf releases such as Kentucky Owl, Michter’s, Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace, Knob Creek and, of course, Pappy Van Winkle.

Her advice, if you can’t afford collector’s bourbon? Look for “barrel picks” by restaurants, bars and others who have educated palates.

The great thing, besides the food, is that Bradley is willing to share her collection with customers. According to the “Garden & Gun” piece, everything except two bottles for special occasions is on the menu.

Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl

