It has been aging 14 years. New bourbon coming soon from Brown-Forman.

Attention, bourbon collectors: Brown-Forman is releasing a very special bourbon, King of Kentucky Bourbon. It’s an old label, brought back for a special release, which will officially announced after the Kentucky Derby.
Originally a nod to the sport of kings, as horse racing is known, the King of Kentucky brand was acquired by Brown-Forman from Selected KY Distillers Inc. in 1936 and discontinued in 1968.
This version is a single-barrel release made from just 16 barrels that were distilled in 2003. After 14 years, only about 30 percent of the whiskey was left, yielding about 960 bottles of this year’s King of Kentucky.
It scheduled to be at stores in Kentucky in June and have a retail priced of about $200, if you can find it. Bottled at barrel-proof, the bourbon ranges from 125 to 135 in proof.
Future releases are planned from stores of the bourbon, which began life as basically Early Times distillate. Barrels for this project were set aside for extra aging over the last 14 years; proof, ages and volume will vary on future releases.
Comments