Evening features master distiller, bourbon flights in historic setting

Like to enjoy bourbon in historic settings? Liberty Hall Historic Site in Frankfort will hold a Distillers Showcase at Bourbon & Browns, 6 p.m. on April 21 at the Orlando Brown House on Wilkinson Street in Frankfort.
The event features local distilleries including Woodford Reserve, Buffalo Trace and Glenns Creek. Chris Morris, master distiller at Woodford Reserve, will discuss the distillery’s expressions and the craftsmanship behind one of the world’s fastest-growing bourbons.
The fundraiser also includes a raffle and a live auction with items such a lunch and tour of Jon Carloftis and Dale Fisher's home in Lexington, Botherum. The evening also is part of Kentucky Distilled, a weekend of bourbon-themed events in Frankfort that includes an opening and reception for a new bourbon-themed exhibit at Capital City Museum.
Admission is $100 per person and a portion of the ticket will be tax deductible. Attire is business casual. To purchase tickets to the event and raffle tickets, visit libertyhall.org, or call 502-227-2560.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments