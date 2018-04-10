There’s much more than peanuts and Cracker Jacks at the Legends’ games this season

Lexington Legends fans have new options at the baseball games this year, including a three-foot kabob and a dish — Uncle Ray’s Potato Chip Crusted Chicken Wraps —created by Crawford Middle School students that won the “Stache Tank” competition.
Whitaker Bank Ballpark has added Dickey’s Barbecue, with a menu of pulled pork sandwiches, brisket and more. Donatos Pizza will have seven-inch personal pizza on the third-base side of the concourse and 14-inch pizzas in the suites. Boulevard Brewing Co., the official craft beer of the Kansas City Royals, will have Unfiltered Wheat, Jam Band Berry Ale and Tropical Pale Ale on tap.
Eisenberg Franks, 100 percent beef hot dogs, will be available throughout the stadium, and will be 25 cents on Tuesdays. Home Market Foods Meatballs will come in a variety of flavors including Korean BBQ and sun-dried tomato. Larry Mac’s Beer Cheese and beer cheeseburgers will be available, there will be Shuffle Bean Coffee and Colonel Cobb roast ears of corn in Parmesan garlic and Mexican street style.
KoBobinit kabobs, from Kentucky State graduates Stephen Ferrell and Derek Woodmore, include steak, shrimp, chicken and veggie kabobs as well as their three-foot version will be available on the third base side near the Donatos Pizza stand.
The Stache Tank winning dish, Uncle Ray’s Potato Chip Crusted Chicken Wraps, includes chicken tenders breaded in Uncle Ray’s Potato Chips, in a wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Fans will receive a side of fries with three options of dipping sauces that include ranch, honey mustard and barbecue sauce.
The Uncle Ray’s Potato Crusted Chicken Wrap will be available in the Kentucky Ale Taproom at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments