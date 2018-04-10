Would you pay $2,500 for a rare bourbon? Collectors are scrambling to get it.

This month Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort is releasing three vintage bourbons: The O.F.C. Vintage bourbons date from 1985, 1989 and 1990.
The bottles are on sale for a suggested retail price of $2,500 each. You read that right: $2,500 per bottle.
Why so pricey? Only one barrel of each bourbon was available, with very little whiskey in each. In fact, the 1989 barrel yielded only 18 bottles. The 1985 barrel yielded 61 bottles and the 1990 barrel produced 63 bottles.
These are the first releases offered for sale. Three previous O.F.C. Vintage bourbons released in 2016 went to non-profit organizations that were auctioned last spring, raising nearly $1.2 million for charities.
These dated bottles honor the National Historic Landmark’s original name — the O.F.C. Distillery — known for producing top-class whiskey during its tenure. Each comes in a crystal bottle with copper lettering in a wooden display box.
How does it taste? Buffalo Trace didn’t release tasting notes; apparently if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.
