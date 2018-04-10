Shake Shack puts on the dog with treats for pets, humans at meet and greet

Like dogs and ice cream? Shake Shack at The Summit at Fritz Farm is holding a A Dog Day Afternoon on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
The dog adoption meet-and-greet at the Lexington Shack will feature adoptable animals from the Lexington Humane Society on the patio.
Should you need to give your own dog a treat, Shake Shack has the Poochini, a Shackburger dog biscuit with peanut butter sauce and vanilla custard. Really.
If you need treats for yourself, check out the Bourbon Salted Caramel Shake with Maker’s Mark – that’s right, actual Maker’s Mark bourbon. The Lexington Shake Shack was the first ever to have spirits (the only other one is in Texas) and also serves local craft beer from Country Boy Brewing and Kentucky Ale.
Need a non-alcoholic treat? Try the Coffee and Donuts Concrete, made with vanilla custard, a North Lime Coffee & Donuts glaze doughnut and coffee marshmallow sauce.
