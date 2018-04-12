First minis, now this. Ale-8-One makes biggest change in, well, ever

After 92 years, Ale-8-One has introduced its first new flavor, Cherry Ale-8.
The news comes after the Winchester company released mini Ale-8-One bottles last month.
Cherry Ale-8 will debut in soda fountains this weekend in five convenience store locations around Winchester and the Red River Gorge, the company said.
To see exactly where and when, follow Ale-8-One on Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages.
In late spring, Cherry Ale-8 will come to more soda fountain machines, and single-serve bottles and six-packs will go on sale in some convenience, retail and grocery stores in Ale-8’s core market, which includes the cities of Lexington, Frankfort, Richmond, Winchester, Bowing Green, Owensboro and Elizabethtown, among others.
Six-packs will be $3.49.
If you just can’t wait, you can also order Cherry Ale-8 online at ale8one.com.
Cherry Ale-8-One is made with real cherries in addition to the secret family ginger ale recipe . It contains no artificial colors or sweeteners and is 120 calories per 12-ounce serving.
“As a fourth-generation family owned company, we have to be confident that any new flavor is ‘Wainscott Worthy’ before we offer it to our fans. Uncle Lee had notoriously high standards, and we feel sure he would be proud of what we have created with Cherry Ale-8,” said Wainscott’s great-great nephew and Ale-8 owner Fielding Rogers.
“We have worked for several years, formulated dozens of recipes and finally taste-tested this new flavor with many, many fans before we were ready to say, Cherry Ale-8 is here!” said Ellen McGeeney, Ale-8’s chief operating officer and president.
Janet Patton: 859-231-3264, @janetpattonhl
Comments