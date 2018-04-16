BurgerFi is offering $5 VegeFi Burgers and $5 meat-free Beyond Burgers for Earth Day on April 22 at participating locations.
Earth Day at a burger joint? BurgerFi says it has burgers for everybody.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

April 16, 2018 05:02 PM

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, BurgerFi is offering $5 VegeFi and Beyond Burgers.

Both burgers are plant-based, giving vegetarians, vegans and meat-eaters who want to “eat green” a tasty way to celebrate the planet. You can even get the burgers wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun.

And, while supplies last, you get a plantable coaster to grow your own lettuce and tomatoes with the purchase of any BurgerFi burger.

Lexington has two BurgerFi locations, one on Rojay Drive near Fayette Mall and a second on the corner of Euclid and Rose.

Every day BurgerFi serves food with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives.

