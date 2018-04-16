Castle & Key distillery in Woodford County has released its first spirits, a vodka and a London dry gin. The “Restoration” releases come as the distillery is coming back to life after decades in mothballs.
Castle & Key releases first gin, vodka and they’re going fast

By Janet Patton

April 16, 2018 05:08 PM

Castle & Key, the Woodford County distillery that is rising from the defunct distillery formerly known as Old Taylor, has released its first spirits: A London dry gin and a vodka.

Bottles went on sale this month and quickly sold out at Liquor Barn in Beaumont after a bottle signing. They hit shelves in Lexington, Louisville and will be coming soon to Nashville.

Master distiller Marianne Barnes will do a bottle signing and tasting at the Liquor Barn in Middletown in Louisville on April 20 from 4 to 7 p.m.

The limited “Restoration” releases, which are also available in the distillery gift shop, have been selling quickly. You can also book a Restoration tour through May at Castleandkey.com to see all the progress Barnes and co-owner Will Arvin and Wes Murry have made, including the garden renovated by Jon Carloftis.

