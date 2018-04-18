Pre-load for Keeneland with brunch, betting tips and Bloody Marys

Like some help with those bets before you head to the track? The Bluegrass Brunch has your tip sheet.
Handicapper Ellis Starr will be at The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help you before you head to Keeneland for the races. The brunch also will feature specialty items from the vendors in the food hall, such as poutine from Pasture, crab cake Benedicts and shrimp boil skewers from Smithtown Seafood, ramen pancakes from Atomic Ramen, doughnut ice cream sandwiches from Crank & Boom and a Bloody Mary bar at Whiskey Bear.
There also will be live bluegrass music by The Swells, corn hole on the back porch and swag from Horse Country.
