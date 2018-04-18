Chef Love Talley, who was known for his pop-up barbecues before he opened a restaurant last year, is celebrating 20 years in business with a party Saturday giving away food from 1 to 4 p.m.
Free barbecue? Chef says thanks for 20 years of pulled pork

By Janet Patton

April 18, 2018 04:40 PM

Chef Love Talley, famous for his barbecue, plans to give it all away on Saturday.

Tally is celebrating 20 years in business with a "thank you" event at his restaurant at 1479 Boardwalk. From 1 to 4 p.m., he will serve free food and drinks to customers. The party also includes music and balloons for kids.

Talley's B.B.Q. started in April 1998 on the corner of Liberty Road and New Circle Road with one grill and a tent, according to Talley. He has given away thousands of pounds of pulled pork and chicken to first responders, students and the homeless over the last two decades, including Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

He opened his restaurant in October after years of working out of tents, but he still uses outdoor smokers and grills to cook.

0003053783.JPG
Chef, Love Talley prepares barbecue chicken on a grill at the Shell station on US 25 in Nicholasville,KY, Friday , August 27,1999. April 21, he celebrates 20 years in barbecue at his restaurant, Talley's B.B.Q., on Boardwalk.
d'Art Lykins 1999 Herald-Leader

