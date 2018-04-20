Kick off your Derby with Azur meal, handicapping help

Need help figuring out what to bet on in the Kentucky Derby? Azur Restaurant and Patio has you covered.
For the seventh time, the restaurant in Beaumont is hosting Bourbon and Bets, featuring "Ubercapper" Ellis Starr to help you handicap your Kentucky Oaks and Derby picks.
It's at 7 p.m., May 1 for $55 per person. Reservations are recommended; call 859-296-1007.
The event comes with a four-course meal, paired with bourbons for each course. The bourbon flight includes Basil Hayden's, Bulleit, Maker's 46 and Angel's Envy. The meal includes smoked sausage ravioli, bourbon fried clam and shrimp basket with johnny cakes and habanero tartar sauce, dinosaur beef ribs with char-grilled broccoli and, for dessert, chocolate bourbon torte.
