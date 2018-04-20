Doughnut shop expanding into hopping North Lexington area

Frank's Donuts, which started in Georgetown, is opening a location in Lexington.
The shop will be on East Third Street, just off Winchester Road, which is undergoing a renaissance, with new restaurants and businesses coming in.
Manager Tony Gil said Friday the interior of the building is being renovated and he hopes to open sometime in the next four or five months. The bakery, which is owned by his brother-in-law Francis Alguera, also has locations in Winchester and Paris.
Frank's specializes in doughnuts, with cakes and rolls by special order.
What makes Frank's Donuts special?
"What I think separates us from lot of people is we still do it the old-fashioned way," Carranza said. "Every doughnut is cut individually by hand, everything made from scratch. We try to do our best and give everybody a nice delicious product for a more than reasonable price. We put our love into everything we have."
Frank's prices start at 64 cents a doughnut; when you buy a dozen, the price drops to 55 cents so a box is only $7, he said.
"We try to keep pretty low price on everything," he said.
He plans to open the Lexington shop at 4:30 a.m., like the other locations, but may keep it open into the afternoon rather than close at 1 p.m. as the others do.
Comments