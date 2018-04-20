Cult favorite Tex-Mex opens second location, celebrates with $5 burritos

Do you know Moe? Then you know some people are nuts for Moe's food.
So much so that fans were lined up at the new Moe's Southwest Grill at 1975 Harrodsburg Road on Thursday before it opened. The first 100 of them got a year's worth of free burritos.
The burrito chain, which has a following in the South, started in Atlanta in 2000 and has grown to more than 700 locations, include two more in Lexington owned by Neil Griffeth. The fast-casual Mexican menu features burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos, salsas and quesos and salads. Many names have pop culture references, such as the “Alright, Alright, Alright” nachos, a reference to Matthew McConaughey’s line in “Dazed and Confused.”
Moe's on Harrodsburg is opened seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Catering is also available for gatherings.
