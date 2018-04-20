In honor of the opening of the Moe's Southwest Grill on Harrodsburg from April 19 to 22, the location will feature $5 burritos for guests who show their Moe's app at the register. The Rockin' Rewards app also lets you order ahead and earn rewards so the mo' you eat, the mo' Moe you earn.
In honor of the opening of the Moe's Southwest Grill on Harrodsburg from April 19 to 22, the location will feature $5 burritos for guests who show their Moe's app at the register. The Rockin' Rewards app also lets you order ahead and earn rewards so the mo' you eat, the mo' Moe you earn. Photo provided
Cult favorite Tex-Mex opens second location, celebrates with $5 burritos

By Janet Patton

April 20, 2018 04:17 PM

Do you know Moe? Then you know some people are nuts for Moe's food.

So much so that fans were lined up at the new Moe's Southwest Grill at 1975 Harrodsburg Road on Thursday before it opened. The first 100 of them got a year's worth of free burritos.

The burrito chain, which has a following in the South, started in Atlanta in 2000 and has grown to more than 700 locations, include two more in Lexington owned by Neil Griffeth. The fast-casual Mexican menu features burritos, quesadillas, tacos, nachos, salsas and quesos and salads. Many names have pop culture references, such as the “Alright, Alright, Alright” nachos, a reference to Matthew McConaughey’s line in “Dazed and Confused.”

Moe's on Harrodsburg is opened seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Catering is also available for gatherings.

Moe's Southwest Grill is known for its queso, which is now available at the new location on Harrodsburg Road.

