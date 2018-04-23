Who can resist those hashbrowns? Another Waffle House coming downtown.

Another restaurant is coming to Winchester Road: Waffle House, which already has nine locations in Lexington, is adding another on the busy artery into downtown.
The restaurant, which will be open 24 hours, is coming to the location at 1134 Winchester Road that used to be a Sonic Drive-in. The renovated building will be about 2,000 square feet.
Unlike the other Waffle House locations in Lexington, the Winchester Road one will not be owned by franchisee and Fayette County school board member Raymond Daniels. Instead it will be owned by Midwest Waffles, a subsidiary of Waffle House, Inc.
"We are looking for a June opening depending on all of the last-minute details renovating the building will have," said spokesman Pat Warner. And the interior will have familiar counter, globe lights, booths, jukebox and grill out front, Warner said.
The menu will be the same, with breakfast favorites including (of course) waffles, and the famous hashbrowns, plus burgers, melts, chili and more.
