Korean take-home meal kitchen on Delaware now open for lunch

A new take-home meal kitchen has opened on Delaware Avenue where Dupree's Catering used to be. JY Kitchen serves Korean and other Asian specialties.
Owner Jeeyoun Kim-Yi offers a different menu of Korean specialties each week that customers can pre-order to pick up and take home for dinner. Most are ready to heat and eat; some require "finish" cooking, she said. Dinner orders placed online at jy-kitchen.com or in person by Friday can be picked up the next Wednesday and Sunday, she said.
The menu includes Korean rice rolls known as gimbap, which are popular, Kim-Yi said. Other menu items include bulgogi bibimbap, grilled pork with soy bean paste sauce, spicy dried squid in chili paste, and more.
This week, JY Kitchen also will begin offering take-out lunches at the kitchen at 1006 Delaware Ave. Call 859-474-0277 for more information.
"JY Kitchen will be open to the public on Tuesday through Friday for lunch," Kim-Yi said. "Anyone can just walk in for lunch on those days without any prior reservation. Our lunch menu will be posted at our website soon this weekend."
Comments