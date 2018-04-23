JY Kitchen offers crunchy Korean fried chicken and other items for take-home meals. JY Kitchen now is open for lunch Tuesday through Friday.
Korean take-home meal kitchen on Delaware now open for lunch

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

A new take-home meal kitchen has opened on Delaware Avenue where Dupree's Catering used to be. JY Kitchen serves Korean and other Asian specialties.

Owner Jeeyoun Kim-Yi offers a different menu of Korean specialties each week that customers can pre-order to pick up and take home for dinner. Most are ready to heat and eat; some require "finish" cooking, she said. Dinner orders placed online at jy-kitchen.com or in person by Friday can be picked up the next Wednesday and Sunday, she said.

The menu includes Korean rice rolls known as gimbap, which are popular, Kim-Yi said. Other menu items include bulgogi bibimbap, grilled pork with soy bean paste sauce, spicy dried squid in chili paste, and more.

JY Kitchen offers Korean rice rolls known as gimbap in three types: burdock root, beef and tuna for $4.49 each. JY Kitchen on Delaware offers Korean and Japanese food to take home. Most is ready to eat.
This week, JY Kitchen also will begin offering take-out lunches at the kitchen at 1006 Delaware Ave. Call 859-474-0277 for more information.

"JY Kitchen will be open to the public on Tuesday through Friday for lunch," Kim-Yi said. "Anyone can just walk in for lunch on those days without any prior reservation. Our lunch menu will be posted at our website soon this weekend."

