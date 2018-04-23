Nick Ryan's anchors the Jefferson Street dining corridor with reliable comfort food

On any given night, it’s difficult to find a parking space along Jefferson Avenue with its coterie of restaurants offering everything from barbecue to deli to pizza to steaks.
Smack in the middle of the scene is Nick Ryan’s restaurant, which, while not specializing in any of the above, does specialize in comfort food coupled with a casual atmosphere. In that regard, it might be considered the anchor of the street’s dining scene — not edgy and innovative, but reliable and right-on-target.
When it opened in 2010 in an old house, Nick Ryan's proved so popular with locals and visitors alike that a scant two years later, it had outgrown its initial space and had to annex the neighboring property to accommodate diners. In 2015 it underwent another change when original owners Don and Barb Wathen sold it to the co-owners of Romany Road staples A.P. Suggins and The Tulip.
Adhering to the adage, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” the new owners chose to leave Nick Ryan’s as it was — in both décor and menu. I have eaten here often, and, as I suspect many regulars have, found menu favorites that I am hard put not to go back to time after time. Two of those are in the appetizer category – beer battered onion rings (battered in Cougar Bait beer and served with chipotle ranch or house-made remoulade, $7) and the Trio Dip (roasted red pepper hummus, cucumber and house-made Kentucky beer cheese served with celery, carrots and flatbread, $10). Other musts on the appetizer menu include the delectable corn fritter bites with honey butter for dipping ($7). You can share these unless you are the stingy type and then you’ll want your own order — they’re that good.
Salads are pretty standard, from the beet and goat cheese concoction ($12) to the Southern Cobb salad ($10). I’m not sure what characterizes it as “Southern” as it features the same ingredients as Cobbs from pretty nearly every other region. If you’re looking for more of a regional taste, Nick Ryan’s offers a special section called “Classic Comforts” which has many of the Southern favorites, including fried chicken ($12) and local smoked pork butt ($15), along with dishes more representative of a particular Southern state — a Louisiana Cajun shrimp po’ boy ($12) and of course, Kentucky’s own Hot Brown ($14). All are reliably good, although with my New Orleans sensibilities and food palette, the po’ boy could have stood a bit more “oomph.”
The “Nick Ryan’s Favorites” section of the menu takes in the dietary requirements of nearly every type of diner. For beef lovers, there are two cuts — filet mignon and cowboy cut ribeye, both priced at $32. For those who want seafood, it comes on the healthy side — grilled salmon with a tomatillo salsa verde and mango pico de gallo ($19) — as well as the “we-can-think-healthy-later” side — shrimp and grits where the grits are made with smoked Gouda ($21). There is an option for vegetarians in the quinoa vegetable bowl (quinoa, chopped kale & red cabbage, haricot verts, asparagus, mushrooms and bell peppers tossed with a blood orange sweet chili sauce ($14). Non-vegetarians can add chicken, shrimp, salmon and scallops for up charges ranging from $4 to $9.
The lunch menu offers many of the same popular items found on the dinner menu, with a few that are limited to lunch. My favorite is the Cougar Bait beer battered fish sandwich with tarragon tartar sauce. This is one of those dishes I referred to earlier as being hard not to go back to. The cod is among the crispiest and flakiest to be found in any Lexington restaurant.
With its casual “saloon” ambiance and comfort menu, Nick Ryan’s is a consistently reliable Jefferson Street alternative, particularly for those who aren’t keen on getting too experimental with their food.
Restaurant Review
Nick Ryan’s
Address: 157 Jefferson Street
Hours: 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Mon.–Thurs.; 11 a.m.-11p.m. Fri. and Sat.; closed Sun.
Online: Nickryans.com
Phone: 859-233-7900
Payment: Major credit cards
Other: Parking can be an issue as while the restaurant does have free parking in back, it’s minimal and street parking isn’t always available close by. The “saloon” side of Nick Ryan’s offers a variety of adult beverages, including some 50 regional bourbons and an assortment of local and craft beers.
