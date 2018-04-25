Who's up for a crawfish boil? Lexington restaurants have got 'em.

Is it suddenly raining crawfish? Because if feels like Lexington is about to be overcome with a swarm of them.
The only way out, apparently, is to chow down.
This Saturday, beginning at noon, all four Ramsey’s Diners will be having a crawfish boil on the patio to kick of spring. For $40, you can get *almost* all the crawfish you can eat (owner Rob Ramsey says he will cut you off after six pans and four beers). "When we’re out, we’re out," Ramsey said.
If you still need more? Proud Mary BBQ at 9079 Old Richmond Road on Saturday afternoon will also have a boil featuring 2,000 pounds of live crawfish, blue point crabs, fresh shrimp and oysters plus barbecue ribs, pork, chicken and sausage, beer cheese, burgers and more. It starts at noon and is first come, first serve with no reservations accepted. As a bonus, there will be a crawfish eating contest.
Those ought to hold your for a week or two right? Because on May 18, Bourbon 'n' Toulouse will be partying at Pivot Brewery on Delaware and they are bringing 500 pounds of crawfish and shrimp.
