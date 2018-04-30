Cinco de Mayo or Kentucky Derby party? This year, you don't have to choose

The Kentucky Derby is always on the first Saturday in May, which this year also happens to be Cinco de Mayo.
The Lexington Bourbon Society is rolling two parties into one for Cinco de Derby.
You can get tickets to the event, which is Saturday from 4:30 to 10 p.m. at in The Kitchen at A.S. Eats at 312 South Ashland Avenue, for $100. The parties are a fundraiser for Baby Health Service of Lexington, which provides free infant and childcare for those who don't have health insurance. Tickets are available online at kitchenataseats.com.
You can also buy tickets for the Derby party and the Cinco de Mayo party separately. The Derby watch party from 4:30 to 7 p.m. will include mint juleps, bourbon, burgoo and more. The Cinco de Mayo party begins at 7 p.m. and includes a "Chopped"-style team cooking competition as well as margaritas, sangria and shrimp ceviche while the teams cook.
