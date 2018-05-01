New restaurant opens on Euclid, offers express lunch and dinner

Tandoor Express Kitchen & Bar, the restaurant next to Kroger on Euclid, has opened in the former Uncle Maddio's spot.
The restaurant offers an express lunch, where customers can choose one, two or three entrees from about 20 on a hot bar, along with rice or noodles, with naan on the side.
You can also order from the full menu, which is the same as the Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine on Mapleleaf Drive. The menu includes vegetarian items as well as chicken, lamb, fish and shrimp.
The restaurant was remodeled to give it a bar with TVs where the line for ordering pizza had been.
Tandoor Express will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
