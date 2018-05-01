Slide over, Sbarro: Local option moving into the food court

Lyles BBQ, which opened in Nicholasville before moving into Lexington on Clays Mill Road, is expanding and will open a store in Fayette Mall.
Their restaurant in Stonewall will stay open.
Owner Chandler Lyles said Tuesday that they hope to open in July in the food court.
"We're right by Sbarro, just down from Chick fil-A," he said.
That's a fairly unusual location for a local barbecue joint. And that's the point, Lyles said.
"I think we’re the only local food option in food court," he said. "We were looking for ways to expand, and trying to do something different. There are no local restaurants in any of the mall food courts I've ever been in."
The mall location will serve their regular menu of smoked brisket, pulled pork and chicken and ribs, plus scratch-made sides for lunch and dinner, he said. And banana pudding.
