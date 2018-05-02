Kroger makes Derby prep easier with its hot Brown kit

Kroger has gone all in on the Kentucky Derby: Hats, check. T-shirts, check. Derby mint julep glasses, check.
Now the latest entry in the grocery chain's PrepPared meal kit is a winner: the hot Brown.
The kit has "everything you need to create your own savory version of the legendary open-faced sandwich craved by every racing fan during Kentucky Derby season," according to the announcement.
That includes roasted turkey breast, thick-sliced toasted, cheesy Mornay sauce, bacon and tomatoes. The kits are $16 and will make two hot browns in 20 minutes or less.
They will be available for a limited time in 55 local Kroger stores including in Lexington and Louisville.
For those who don't know, the hot Brown, an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon covered in Mornay sauce, was created by Chef Fred Schmidt at the Brown Hotel in Louisville in the 1920s.
Comments