Kroger has added a meal kit for a hot Brown just in time for the Kentucky Derby. Will your version look this yummy? Don't be silly, this is the Merrick Inn's hot Brown. But this is what its approximating. Pablo Alcala Herald-Leader

Kroger makes Derby prep easier with its hot Brown kit

By Janet Patton

May 02, 2018 10:11 AM

Kroger has gone all in on the Kentucky Derby: Hats, check. T-shirts, check. Derby mint julep glasses, check.

Now the latest entry in the grocery chain's PrepPared meal kit is a winner: the hot Brown.

The kit has "everything you need to create your own savory version of the legendary open-faced sandwich craved by every racing fan during Kentucky Derby season," according to the announcement.

That includes roasted turkey breast, thick-sliced toasted, cheesy Mornay sauce, bacon and tomatoes. The kits are $16 and will make two hot browns in 20 minutes or less.

They will be available for a limited time in 55 local Kroger stores including in Lexington and Louisville.

For those who don't know, the hot Brown, an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon covered in Mornay sauce, was created by Chef Fred Schmidt at the Brown Hotel in Louisville in the 1920s.

