More doughnuts and coffee coming to north side of Lexington

Do you run on Dunkin'? Then you might want to start running around New Circle Road this summer.
A new Dunkin' Donuts is coming to the east side at 316 East New Circle, near Russell Cave Road.
The building there is being remodeled and the new Dunkin' Donuts is expected to open in early June. The popular doughnut and coffee franchise is now under new ownership.
This will be only the second Dunkin' Donuts in Lexington now, along with the one on South Broadway. There used to be a location on Main Street but it moved out Richmond Road and is now closed.
And with the demise of Kennedy Book Store on the University of Kentucky campus, the one inside that was co-owned by former University of Kentucky Wildcat Jamal Mashburn is gone, too.
