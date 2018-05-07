Where are you taking Mom for brunch on Sunday? We have some ideas.

Mother's Day is coming — it's May 13 — and you're going to need brunch. Here's where to go in Lexington:
J. Renders, 3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, is hosting a smokehouse brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring DV8 Kitchen biscuits and cinnamon rolls along with other offerings, including two-for-one classic bloody Marys and mimosas. Or try the Renders' Bloody Mary, which might be breakfast all by itself.
Oscar Diggs, 155 North Limestone, will have a Mother's Day brunch feature handmade cinnamon rolls "made by my actual mother, Kathleen Suthers," said chef Andrew Suthers. "She's gonna spend the night at the restaurant with me making them and sleeping on the restaurant couches. Flying in from Michigan." While supplies last.
Carson's, 362 East Main Street, will have a Mother's Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a Maryland-style crab cake Benedict and six Bellinis and six signature Bloody Mary's. Mothers will get flowers. The patio will be open, too. Call 859-309-3039 for reservations.
Copper Roux, 861 South Broadway, is hosting a Mother's Day brunch, with reservations at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:00pm. The buffet includes a breakfast station, salad station, entrees and sides, carving station and dessert station. It's $36 per person; $31.50 for seniors and $18.50 for children 8 and under. Every mother gets a free mimosa. Call 859.523.7915 to make a reservation or go online to bayoubluegrass.com.
Dudley's on Short, 259 West Short Street, has a three-course brunch for Mother's Day for $35 per person or $60 for two. The menu from chef Mark Richardson includes a choice of entrees, including smoked salmon, local egg frittata, quiche, braised lamb shank, roasted pork loin, salmon risotto, or whole roasted New York strip. Call 859-252-1010 for reservations.
Clawdaddy's, 128 North Broadway, will have specials beginning on Friday. Besides the regular menu, you can get a Mother's Day menu for $39 per person featuring a bloody Mary, mimosa or mint julep to start; a cup of lobster bisque or clam chowder; crab meat deviled eggs; and either a lobster hot Brown or lobster roll. For dessert you get strawberry mousse with chocolate-dipped strawberries.
Ruby Jean's, 450 Southland Drive, is hosting a Mother's Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buffet includes fried chicken and fish, roast beef and pork loin, glazed ham and much more for $13.95 per person, plus tax and tip. Call 859-277-0058 for more details.
Azur, 3070 Lakecrest Circle, will have brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with special treats from chef Jeremy Ashby including “brunch hot Brown” and sea grits featuring sautéed shrimp, scallops, baby lobster, sweet peas, fresh corn and a lobster butter sauce. “For the table” items include cornmeal johnny cakes, fried green tomatoes, and Joanie’s beer cheese deviled eggs. Other favorites include cinnamon swirl pancakes, croque-monsieur burger, chicken and waffles and more. Call 859-296-1007 for reservations.
Brasabana, 841 Lane Allen Drive, will have Latin-inspired Mother's Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. including guava cream cheese French toast served with fresh fruit salad and crispy bacon and a cinnamon roll breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and pepper jack cheese on a split roll topped with tres leches cream cheese icing served with home fries. Call 859-303-5573 for reservations.
CRU Food & Wine Bar, 107 Summit at Fritz Farm, is offering a three-course Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a Mother's Day dinner for two with two courses and a bottle of Miraval Rosé.
Texas de Brazil at The Summit at Fritz Farm, 151 LaRue, will open at 11 a.m. and serve the dinner menu all day. All mothers get a $20 gift certificate to use on a later date.
Ted’s Montana Grill, 120 Summit at Fritz Farm, will have a Mother's Day special of roasted turkey and dressing gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, cranberry sauce for $15.
Whole Foods Market, 4059 Finn Way, will do a pop-up on The Green at The Summit at Fritz Farm from noon to 2 p.m., where you can grab last minute gifts, including flowers. Free treats while you browse.
Comments