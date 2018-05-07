The royal wedding is coming up. Here's where to celebrate, with tea.

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 deserves a toast, whether it's just a cuppa tea or champers all around.
The good news is you can watch from home. NBC, ABC, CBS, BBC America, PBS, and E! News will all be broadcasting on the wee morning of May 19. CBS and ABC are also offering the event to stream on their respective websites.
Here are some local restaurants to further indulge your yearnings for scones and clotted cream.
— Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant in Berea will host a Royal Tea from 3 to 4 p.m. on May 19 featuring fine teas, savories and desserts. It's $35 per person; reservations required. Call 859-985-3700.
— It isn't only royals who like tea: Lancaster Grand Theatre is hosting an American Girl Tea at 2 p.m.on May 19. Young women are invited to bring their dolls and enjoy lunch and tea, along with an etiquette lesson, with moms, dads, family and friends. Then watch an American Girl movie. It's $40 per person. Tickets are available online at lancastergrand.com or call 859-583-1716.
— Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, hosts teas in the cottage. On Thursday at 4 p.m. Ashland will host a mother-daughter tea with finger sandwiches, tea and pastries catered by the Ginkgo Tree Cafe. It's $25 for adults, $20 for Ashland members and $12 for children 12 and under. Space is limited, so call 859-266-8581, ext 204, for reservations. Or email Kate Heil at kheil@henryclay.org.
— Greentree Tearoom, 521 West Short Street, has luncheon teas every day. May's menu features strawberry soup, tomato-basil savory scones with Parmesan butter, asparagus crepes with mornay sauce, and egg salad, cucumber dill and shrimp tea sandwiches. For dessert, there is dark chocolate mousse, Greentree Tea cookies and coconut cupcakes, with spring blend tea. Call 859-455-9660 for reservations.
— Wild Thyme Cooking, 1060 Chinoe Road, is hosting a tea party "fit for a queen" on May 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It's a cooking workshop perfect for mothers and daughters, grandmothers, aunts, special friends. Guests prepare petit fours, poached egg and spinach salad, tea sandwiches, and much more. Hats, gloves, and dresses are welcome. It's $30 for one adult and one child ages 6 to 12; additional siblings can be added $15. Call Wild Thyme at 859-523-2665 to book spots or go online to wildthymecooking.com.
Comments