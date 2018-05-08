Burrito eatery expands with new restaurant on Limestone; beer soon

The girls have grown up and moved out.
Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos has opened up its own restaurant location.
Begun by Sara Wood and Wade Hancock in 2016, the burrito spot had been inside Best Friend Bar on Euclid until the end of April.
Now, Wood said, they are in the location that for decades was home to Tolly Ho at 395 South Limestone.
The restaurant will be open beginning on Wednesday this week and will add Tuesday hours starting May 15.
Girlsgirlsgirls Burritos will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. They will add Sunday hours — noon to 10 p.m. — beginning May 20.
By their anniversary in early June, Wood said, they hope to have a beer license and be able to serve beer as well as deliver it on bicycles.
Girlsgirlsgirls isn't giving up the bicycles or the burritos that made their reputation.
"It’s real exciting. We encourage everyone to see the new place, we'll still have everyone’s favorite burritos," Wood said. "People can eat in, take out and still get delivery on bicycle. We’re really proud of our bicycle work. We have a front takeout window and patio you can ride your bike into."
Customers can still order their favorite burritos, such as the el Producto with smoked Kentucky pork or crispy tofu, the BFF made with smoked organic chicken or crispy tofu, the BabyBull with tofu, the Moosewood with black beans with pink cabbage slaw, she said. And you can still order online, too, she said. The menu also includes quesadillas and tacos.
The restaurant, built a fan base at Best Friend Bar, was reluctant to leave the bar, but it just ran out of space.
Now Wood said they are more family friendly, and that's a good thing, she said, because "bicycles and burritos are the future."
