Coming soon: Restaurant promises 'best chicken salad in the South'

Is this the best chicken salad in the South? That's what Chicken Salad Chick claims.
You'll be able to find out for yourself when the restaurant opens in Brannon Crossing later this year.
Vickie Tranter, the franchise owner, said she was so taken with the food at Chicken Salad Chick that she worked for two years to be able to bring one to Lexington and has been looking for the right spot to open up for more than a year.
Her's will be the first Chicken Salad Chick in Kentucky. The Alabama-based company has 87 throughout the South.
The menu includes at least a dozen types of chicken salad from the traditional "classic Carol" with minced celery, to fruity versions with grapes and apples and cranberries, to savory, oniony, and even spicy versions.
"Everything is made from scratch and cooked fresh," said Tranter, who also has the Auntie Anne's Pretzels location in Fayette Mall.
The Chicken Salad Chick will be between the new HomeGoods and Marshall's in Brannon Crossing off of Nicholasville Road.
"We’d love to have a drive-through but do have eat in seating with about 93 seats," Tranter said. She also will do catering and takeout and will have "Quick Chick" grab-and-go items.
There also will be designated parking spots in front where customers can pick up pre-ordered items, she said.
Besides chicken salad, the restaurant will have sandwiches, soups, salads and egg salad and pimento cheese, plus Cheryl's cookies and seasonal desserts.
She hopes to open in late August or early September. But if you can't wait that long, Chicken Salad Chick will be at the Taste of Jessamine on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the R.J. Corman Hangar 2. Tickets are $10 per person, available in advance at Nicholasville First Southern National Bank or at the door.
