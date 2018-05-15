Your whiskey not kicky enough? Give the new Hot Dickel a try.

Does hot sauce-flavored whiskey sound like something you'd like? Then you're in luck, because George Dickel Tennessee Whiskey has teamed up with venerated Tabasco for George Dickel Tabasco Brand Barrel Finish.
Also known as "Hot Dickel," (I swear that's what they call it in the press release) it's 70 proof and about $25 for a 750 mL bottle and available now.
If you think Tabasco and whiskey just go together, you're right: Every batch of McIhenny pepper mash is aged in used bourbon barrels.
How does Hot Dickel taste? Well, the tasting notes say "spicy" and "has a peppery kick." And it won a gold medal at the recent San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This isn't the first peppery whiskey: There's also Wild Turkey American Honey Sting, made with ghost peppers.
Diageo, which makes George Dickel, suggested trying it "as a shot with celery salt on the rim, or with pickle juice or an ice chaser."
(You did know pickle juice is still a thing, right?)
How about a shot with a frozen pickle pop? Let's call it the "Hot Dickel Pickle 'Sicle."
Comments