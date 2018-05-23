New restaurant opening in popular Lexington food hall spot

The Barn, the popular food hall at The Summit at Fritz Farm, is getting a new food option this weekend.
La Petite Creperie is opening on Saturday, next to The Athenian Grill.
Both concepts are owned by Ilias Pappas, who is reviving La Petite Creperie, which started on Kentucky Avenue and was briefly at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate and in Kroger on Euclid.
The creperie will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
There will be daily special crepes available, Pappas said.
The regular menu will feature sweet and savory crepes, as well as gluten-free options.
Sweet crepes include Nutella, Nutella and banana, Nutella and cookies, sugar and lemon, and peanut butter and jelly.
Savory options include ham and cheese crepe, roasted veggie crepe, turkey crepe and breakfast crepe.
Call 859-368-9631 for more information.
Other food hall offerings include Atomic Ramen, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, Pasture by Marksbury Farm, Smithtown Seafood and Whiskey Bear Bar.
