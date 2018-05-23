La Petite Creperie will have breakfast crepes as well as sweet and savory options. It will be in The Barn at the Summit at Fritz Farm, next to Athenian Grill. Both restaurants are owned by Ilias Pappas.
La Petite Creperie will have breakfast crepes as well as sweet and savory options. It will be in The Barn at the Summit at Fritz Farm, next to Athenian Grill. Both restaurants are owned by Ilias Pappas. Photo provided
La Petite Creperie will have breakfast crepes as well as sweet and savory options. It will be in The Barn at the Summit at Fritz Farm, next to Athenian Grill. Both restaurants are owned by Ilias Pappas. Photo provided

Restaurant News & Reviews

New restaurant opening in popular Lexington food hall spot

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

May 23, 2018 10:05 AM

The Barn, the popular food hall at The Summit at Fritz Farm, is getting a new food option this weekend.

La Petite Creperie is opening on Saturday, next to The Athenian Grill.

Both concepts are owned by Ilias Pappas, who is reviving La Petite Creperie, which started on Kentucky Avenue and was briefly at Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate and in Kroger on Euclid.

The creperie will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

There will be daily special crepes available, Pappas said.

The regular menu will feature sweet and savory crepes, as well as gluten-free options.

Sweet crepes include Nutella, Nutella and banana, Nutella and cookies, sugar and lemon, and peanut butter and jelly.

Savory options include ham and cheese crepe, roasted veggie crepe, turkey crepe and breakfast crepe.

Call ‭859-368-9631‬ for more information.

Other food hall offerings include Atomic Ramen, Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, Pasture by Marksbury Farm, Smithtown Seafood and Whiskey Bear Bar.

  Comments  