Lexington Bourbon Society hosts party for city history museum

History and bourbon go together like whiskey and a glass so the Lexington Bourbon Society is again hosting the Commonwealth Bash for the Lexington History Museum, which is raising money to move into new space in the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on June 2 at The Livery, 238 East Main Street. Tickets are $60 to $75 with 20 spots open for a Very Enticing Pour tasting for $25.
Six local restaurants will partner with distilleries to offer small plates with signature cocktails, including Bourbon N’ Toulouse with Knob CreekRye; Coles 735 Main with Michter’s Distillery; The Elkhorn Tavern with Barrel House Distilling Company; J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar with Maker’s Mark; OBC Kitchen with Four Roses Bourbon; and The Sage Rabbit with Limestone Branch Distillery.
Information and tickets available at lexingtonbourbonsociety.org.
