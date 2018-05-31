Sisters from Lexington bringing sweet treats back home

Three sisters who grew up in Lexington are coming home and bringing a sweet concept they created in Atlanta in honor of their late sister.
Make a Cake Cupcake Bar will open this summer in a renovated building off National Avenue. Sisters Keysha Cuyler, Yvonne Robinson and Natasha Hickman opened the bakery outside Atlanta in Douglasville after Yvonne's twin Yvette Lee died in 2009.
Yvette had been the baker in the family, Cuyler said. But after she died, the others picked up the spatula and began baking for friends, taking cupcakes to colleagues and winning rave reviews.
So Hickman, who moved to Georgia, opened a shop. "We wanted to do something in her memory," Cuyler said. After a few years of success, they decided to relocate to Lexington and began scouting a location.
"It’s all moving to Lexington," Cuyler said. "We had to bring it back to Lexington. We all grew up here, our family is here in Lexington."
The shop will feature a cupcake bar where kids — or anyone young or old — can select their flavor of cake then pick a filling, an icing and any number of toppings.
"You basically get to design your cupcake," Cuyler said. Cake flavors cover the basics but also include things like red velvet and key lime.
Toppings range from simple sprinkles to Butterfinger crumbles and gummy worms.
"It’s a huge hit with kids," she said. "Birthday parties were big. And with teenagers, too."
And for grownups, they also will make waffles out of the cupcake batter that you can dress with the same toppings.
Favorite flavors? "My favorite is strawberry, and there’s a strawberry lemonade that's big, too," Cuyler said.
The store will be open by Aug. 1 at 740 National Avenue, suite 130. It will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and also will be available for parties.
