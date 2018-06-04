Another chain restaurant closes in Lexington. 'Financial challenges' cited as reason.

Bennigan's, which opened less than a year ago at Athens-Boonesboro Road inside the Clarion Hotel, has closed.
The last day of operations for the restaurant was June 2, according to a statement from management team Legendary Restaurant Brands.
"The Clarion Hotel and the Bennigan’s in Lexington have closed due to financial challenges by the current ownership," according to the statement.
The Bennigan's plans to reopen: "It is our understanding that this location will be changing ownership and that improvements are planned. We anticipate reopening in time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2019," according to the statement.
The casual dining chain returned to Lexington after bouncing back from its 2008 bankruptcy.
The hotel apparently closed abruptly, according to LEX18.com, which reported that a family that booked a room and the pool for a birthday party was told Sunday their reservations were canceled.
Separately, the Clarion Hotel Conference Center North at 1950 Newtown Pike posted a note on its website saying "Please note that we are not affiliated with the Clarion South and our doors are open!"
