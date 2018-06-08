Another Lexington restaurant closes after less than a year. Plans to redo concept.

Alexander Bullitt's Winery, Brewery and Bistro, which opened on Cedar Street in the former home of JDI Grille and Tavern, has closed at least temporarily.
The restaurant posted on its Facebook page on June 3 that it would be closed while "we are restructuring our concept and theme." In response to a question, the restaurant said it would reopen in the fall.
Alexander Bullitt's opened in December after owner Ron May had a similar successful restaurant in Bardstown. The Alexander Bullitt's Brewery & BBQ in Bardstown is still open.
Asked about plans for the Lexington restaurant, May said, "We are currently using the facility as event space only on the upper floors until we restructure the concept. You’ll love it!"
The original concept focused on house-made wine and beer paired with Italian food pub fare.
