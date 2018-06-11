Lockbox, the restaurant in the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington, is one of several fine-dining restaurants that will be part of Lexington Eats Week's Flavors of summer version.
Lockbox, the restaurant in the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington, is one of several fine-dining restaurants that will be part of Lexington Eats Week's Flavors of summer version. Pablo Alcala Herald-Leader staff
Lockbox, the restaurant in the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington, is one of several fine-dining restaurants that will be part of Lexington Eats Week's Flavors of summer version. Pablo Alcala Herald-Leader staff

Restaurant News & Reviews

These restaurants are participating in Lexington Eats Week's Flavors of Summer

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

June 11, 2018 12:25 PM

Local restaurants are ramping for Lexington Eats Week, the Flavors of Summer version.

The dining event runs from June 25 through July 8 and features special three-course dinners for $29 per person at many upscale dining restaurants. Some also are doing lunch for two for $29.

Reservations for the meals are limited; call ahead to get the deal.

Participating restaurants will include: Azur, Bella Notte, Crust, Clawdaddy’s, Grillfish, Guiseppe's, Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Le Deauville, Lockbox at 21c, Malone’s at Hamburg, Lansdowne and Palomar, OBC Kitchen, School Sushi and The Ketch Seafood Grill.

Menus will be posted the Lexington Eats Week Facebook page.

  Comments  