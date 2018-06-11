These restaurants are participating in Lexington Eats Week's Flavors of Summer

Local restaurants are ramping for Lexington Eats Week, the Flavors of Summer version.
The dining event runs from June 25 through July 8 and features special three-course dinners for $29 per person at many upscale dining restaurants. Some also are doing lunch for two for $29.
Reservations for the meals are limited; call ahead to get the deal.
Participating restaurants will include: Azur, Bella Notte, Crust, Clawdaddy’s, Grillfish, Guiseppe's, Holly Hill Inn, Honeywood, Le Deauville, Lockbox at 21c, Malone’s at Hamburg, Lansdowne and Palomar, OBC Kitchen, School Sushi and The Ketch Seafood Grill.
Menus will be posted the Lexington Eats Week Facebook page.
