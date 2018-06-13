What's for dinner? Local restaurants offer farm-fresh summer suppers.

It's almost summer time and that means great fresh produce and chefs eager to turn it into terrific meals for you.
▪ Honeywood and the University of Kentucky's South Farm are teaming up for a South Farm Dinner series once a month focused on seasonal items grown on the farm. The first event is an Early Summer Solstice on June 20, beginning at 6 p.m. It features a tour of South Farm, at the corner of Man o'War Boulevard and Nichoalsville Road, with an appetizers dinner prepared onsite by chef Josh Smouse of Honeywood. For $30 you get welcome cocktails and appetizers at several stations.
The dinner series continues on July 18 at Honeywood with a Wine and Vegetable multicourse dinner. On Aug. 16, it returns to South Farm for Tomato-palooza. On Sept. 13, it continues at South Farm with Provence in Kentucky. On Oct. 17, it concludes at Honeywood with a West Sixth Beer Multicourse Dinner. Tickets are limited and available at Eventbrite. You must be 21 or older to participate. If inclement weather cancels an event at South Farm, vouchers good for subsequent events in the series will be issued. Honeywood is at 110 Summit at Fritz Farm, Suite 140. South Farm is nearby, at 4321 Emmert Farm Lane.
▪ Buffalo Trace is offering a Farm-to-Table Feast at the Trace on July 27 at 6 p.m. The casual summer supper will feature hand-focused cocktails, farm-fresh food and entertainment on the lawn and in the Elmer T. Lee Clubhouse. A self-guided tour of the distillery, 113 Great Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, also is available. Tickets are $75 per person. Seating is limited; tickets are available at buffalotracedistillery.com/events.
— Portofino Restaurant, 249 East Main Street in Lexington, will feature a Summertime Supper menu option featuring seasonal offerings all summer long, with patio seating available. For $30, you get a three-course menu with three choices for appetizers, entree and dessert. A glass of house wine can be substituted for any of the courses. Chef Drew Durbin will adapt the menu based on the farmers market harvests. Current choices include caprese salad with fresh mozzarella, bruschetta and exotic greens salad, three pasta dishes; veal meatballs with marsala sauce, shrimp scampi, and pasta classico with marinara, bolognese or Alfredo sauce. Dessert will be a choice of a cannoli, tiramisu or vanilla ice cream. Call 859-253-9300 for reservations.
