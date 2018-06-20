BroomWagon is offering the Mango Tango smoothie, a blend of mango, pineapple, cayenee, honey, smoothie base and CBD oil. You can also get CBD in coffee, tea and sandwiches.
BroomWagon is offering the Mango Tango smoothie, a blend of mango, pineapple, cayenee, honey, smoothie base and CBD oil. You can also get CBD in coffee, tea and sandwiches. Photo provided
BroomWagon is offering the Mango Tango smoothie, a blend of mango, pineapple, cayenee, honey, smoothie base and CBD oil. You can also get CBD in coffee, tea and sandwiches. Photo provided

Restaurant News & Reviews

Like a shot of CBD with that? Coffee shop will add cannabis oil to smoothies.

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

June 20, 2018 12:46 PM

BroomWagon Coffee + Bikes in Lexington is teaming with Bluegrass Hemp Oil to offer CBD-enhanced smoothies, spreads, coffees and teas.

You can add a 5mg shot of cannabidiol to just about anything for $2, and $1 for any additional serving.

CBD, a compound found in cannabis, is reputed to have significant health benefits. It's the new wheatgrass, the thing everybody wants to add-in these days, in restaurants in big cities at least. And now in Lexington.

Customers also can get CBD-infused menu items such as Green Bean Coffee: Magic Beans coffee drip, blended with coconut oil and CBD oil.

Also, the Mango Tango smoothie is made with mango, pineapple, cayenee, honey and CBD oil. The PB&J Sammie is made with peanut butter and CBD-mango jam grilled on Sunrise Bakery sourdough.

  Comments  