Like a shot of CBD with that? Coffee shop will add cannabis oil to smoothies.

BroomWagon Coffee + Bikes in Lexington is teaming with Bluegrass Hemp Oil to offer CBD-enhanced smoothies, spreads, coffees and teas.
You can add a 5mg shot of cannabidiol to just about anything for $2, and $1 for any additional serving.
CBD, a compound found in cannabis, is reputed to have significant health benefits. It's the new wheatgrass, the thing everybody wants to add-in these days, in restaurants in big cities at least. And now in Lexington.
Customers also can get CBD-infused menu items such as Green Bean Coffee: Magic Beans coffee drip, blended with coconut oil and CBD oil.
Also, the Mango Tango smoothie is made with mango, pineapple, cayenee, honey and CBD oil. The PB&J Sammie is made with peanut butter and CBD-mango jam grilled on Sunrise Bakery sourdough.
