Lexington restaurant on Southland Drive closing at end of month

Ruby Jean's Cafe, a locally owned restaurant on Southland Drive, is closing at the end of the month after four years.
The home-style buffet opened in July 2014, with chef Mac McBride offering a "meat and two or meat and three" concept with sandwiches, burgers and brunch on weekends. The menu included everything from fried chicken and catfish to meatloaf and Southern-style vegetables, often locally sourced.
According to post on Facebook, the last day of service will be June 29.
"This is not a decision that came easy for us, however, we feel like it is the best decision for our family at this time," McBride wrote. "We have made a lot of friends in our four years here and everyone will be greatly missed. We hope to see everyone in the coming days and wish you all well. #rubyjeans"
The restaurant, which also did catering, was named for McBride's grandmother. It's unclear if catering services will continue.
A call to the restaurant was not immediately returned.
