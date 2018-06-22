Ruby Jean's Cafe, which served homestyle food, is closing at the end of the month. Chef Mac McBride opened the restaurant on Southland Drive four years ago.
Lexington restaurant on Southland Drive closing at end of month

By Janet Patton

jpatton1@herald-leader.com

June 22, 2018 09:28 AM

Ruby Jean's Cafe, a locally owned restaurant on Southland Drive, is closing at the end of the month after four years.

The home-style buffet opened in July 2014, with chef Mac McBride offering a "meat and two or meat and three" concept with sandwiches, burgers and brunch on weekends. The menu included everything from fried chicken and catfish to meatloaf and Southern-style vegetables, often locally sourced.

According to post on Facebook, the last day of service will be June 29.

"This is not a decision that came easy for us, however, we feel like it is the best decision for our family at this time," McBride wrote. "We have made a lot of friends in our four years here and everyone will be greatly missed. We hope to see everyone in the coming days and wish you all well. #rubyjeans"

The restaurant, which also did catering, was named for McBride's grandmother. It's unclear if catering services will continue.

A call to the restaurant was not immediately returned.

